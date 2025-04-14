L52 Communications plans Indian office as local luxury market picks up

Marketing and PR agency L52 Communications is set to expand into India in response to the rapidly evolving luxury landscape in the region, meaning “brands need more than just a presence–they need a thoughtful strategy”. Adding to its existing office locations in London and New York, L52’s Mumbai site is said to be “the first international, boutique agency of its kind in India”, the company claimed in a press release.

At the new office, and alongside communications, the agency will continue to offer services like wholesale introductions, VIC clienteling, strategic partnerships, regional strategy and brand activations to those operating in the region. It further intends to leverage relationships with key retail and business groups to aid brands in establishing and expanding their presence.

L52 Mumbai will be led by vice president Anupam Sehgal, who said the luxury market in India was changing quickly as international retailers increasingly enter the country. In a statement, Sehgal added: “L52 Mumbai will act as a trusted partner, guiding global brands into this market while also supporting Indian designers looking to expand internationally. Our approach is tailored, leveraging local insights and global expertise to create meaningful impact.”

In his own statement, Adam Shapiro, founder of L52, said: “India is a major and fast-growing luxury and consumer market, and the timing for L52’s expansion could not be better. As global brands look to navigate this space, we provide the strategic partnerships, VIC engagement, and regional expertise needed to make an impact. On a personal level, this expansion is also meaningful—my husband was born and raised in Mumbai, and through my time spent there, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for how fashion, artisanship and hospitality are central to the country’s culture.”