La Perla saved: Former Expedia CEO Peter Kern is the new owner

The name of the new owner who acquired the La Perla brand and production site has finally been revealed, saving 210 jobs and creating forty new positions. Peter Kern, former chief executive officer of Expedia and wine investor, purchased La Perla.

The name of the new owner was revealed by the Roman newspaper, Il Messaggero, citing sources from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit). Kern lives in Italy with his wife, who suggested the investment.

New business plan revealed

On May 27, it was announced that La Perla had been saved.

‘La Perla is saved! We are ready to assign this symbol of Made in Italy to an industrial entity that will guarantee the brand, production site and all 210 employees, with a further forty new hires. An extraordinary result, the fruit of great teamwork,’ said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Senator Adolfo Urso, at the La Perla meeting, which was held at the company's factory in Bologna and attended by workers, local institutions and trade union organisations.

Minister Adolfo Urso at La Perla's headquarters Credits: Mimit