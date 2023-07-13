La Perla understood to have paid off majority of outstanding debts

Lingerie brand La Perla was faced with a spot of trouble earlier this week when it was revealed the label was facing a series of winding-up petitions filed by creditors.

Now, however, it appears that the Italian firm has settled most of its issues, reportedly having raised new funds and paid the majority of its outstanding debts in the UK.

A report initially by The Sunday Times stated that La Perla was facing winding-down notices in the past months by Purple PR, accounting firm Mazars, design agency Edge Retail and consultancy firm HSO Enterprise Solutions.

According to WWD, the petitions from Purple PR, Mazars and Edge Retail have since been resolved after La Perla paid its debts, however court documents note that the company still owes HSO Enterprise Solutions more than 700,000 pounds.

In a statement to the media outlet, the brand said earlier this week that the debt was down to a “simple timing issue” and a new business plan had been submitted and approved by the board.

The statement added: “The funds are now available, and every outstanding payment will be settled very soon.”

The company also added that it was planning to outline its new strategy in the coming months.