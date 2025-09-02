Labor dispute in Spanish retail: New complaints against El Corte Inglés

New complaints have surfaced within the retail division of Spanish department store giant El Corte Inglés, compounding the legal challenges already raised by more than 200 employees from its logistics subsidiary.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT)—the Spanish union behind the first-ever workers’ protest in the company’s history earlier this year—has renewed its criticism of the group, this time accusing management of fostering precarious employment through short-term contracts and controversial staffing strategies.

At the center of the dispute is the company’s position on labor shortages in the retail sector. According to the CGT, El Corte Inglés is aligning with proposals that call for coordinated migration policies to address gaps in the workforce. These initiatives are reflected in a recent report by US-based human resources multinational ManpowerGroup and La Distribución, a business association created by El Corte Inglés to participate in collective bargaining for the sector.

The report stresses the urgent need to fill vacancies across Spanish retail and advocates for measures to facilitate the arrival of foreign workers. As a member of La Distribución, El Corte Inglés is seen by the CGT as endorsing this strategy.

Union representatives argue that such policies risk institutionalizing labor vulnerability. In a particularly sharp statement, the CGT said the company “does not want immigrants, it wants slaves,” claiming the real issue is not the availability of candidates in Spain, but the “abusive and unsustainable” working conditions on offer.

Originally published on FashionUnited.ES by Jaime Martínez, this article has been adapted for an international audience by Alicia Reyes Sarmiento.