Lacoste acquires Tecnifibre

French sports brand Lacoste have announced their acquisition of Tecnifibre, the French, tennis and squash specialists.

"We are pleased to announce the arrival of the French brand Tecnifibre into our group. An authentic specialist in the field of tennis with recognized know-how," said Thierry Guibert, CEO of Lacoste in a press statement.

Maus Frères Group, who head the Lacoste brand reported that they will take 80 percent ownership of Major Sports, parent company of Tecnifibre, set to take effect on October 1.

In a bid to strengthen Lacoste’s position in sportswear, Guibert said the combining of the brands “will make it possible to make use of valuable synergies for both companies: the acceleration of international development for Tecnifibre and the development of technical products under the Lacoste brand.”

Tecnifibre is mainly present in France where the brand offers a range of strings, rackets, balls and accessories for tennis, squash and paddle through a specialised distribution network. The takeover will assist Tecnifibre’s international expansion, particularly in Europe and the US.

Lacoste’s authentic sporting roots have gained international appeal, and today, the brand is represented by over 100 tennis and golf champions, several playing at their world renowned events such as Roland Garros, Miami Open and ATP Finals.

Photo courtesy of Lacoste