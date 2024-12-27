Lacoste announces opening of regional headquarters in Hong Kong

Sportswear brand Lacoste has announced the opening of its regional headquarters in Hong Kong, reflecting its desire to expand in the region.

“We celebrated the opening of our new regional headquarters in Hong Kong. Our new office offers employees an excellent working environment, with a collaborative space that encourages interaction and exchange between colleagues,” the brand said on Linkedin.

The establishment of a regional headquarters in Hong Kong should allow the brand to have greater control over its activity in Asia. For several years, Lacoste has been displaying its ambition to develop its presence in the region.

Since February 2024, the label has been able to count on the expertise of Philippe Gautier as executive vice president of global finance. He garnered notable experience within the SMCP group, where he actively participated in the internationalisation of its brands (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, Fursac) on the American and Asian markets.