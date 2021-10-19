Lacoste celebrates its Foundation’s 15th anniversary in expansion of initiatives

Premium luxury label Lacoste is celebrating The Lacoste Foundation’s 15th anniversary with new commitments to its ongoing initiatives and pledges.

Since its creation in 2006, the organisation reported, in a release, that it has “helped more than 100,000 young people through 200 projects combining sport and education, carried out by 50 associations in 22 countries”. Now fully ingrained in the label’s corporate social responsibility approach, dubbed ‘Durable Elegance’, the foundation is looking to expand on its commitments to local communities.

New objectives outlined by the organisation reveal plans to broaden its reach to include 15 new countries in its scope, to support 50 community projects and 100 new youth projects, all by 2025.

“I am particularly proud that the commitments initiated by my grandfather and found of the brand, René Lacoste, are being perpetuated and intensified within the foundation, which has new ambitions to support young people and communities even more,” said president of The Lacoste Foundation, Beryl Lacoste Hamilton.

“Transmission was dear to my grandfather and this is why we work on a daily basis within the foundation, in collaboration with our partner associations.”

These partners aid young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or with disabilities, each set with programmes centred around the merging of sport and education.

One particular initiative is connected to the work of Brazilian nonprofit Gol de Letra Foundation, which focuses on the social integration of children from Brazilian favelas. Founded by former footballer Raí, the organisation has been a partner of The Lacoste Foundation for 12 years, seeing the premium brand support young people in the less fortunate areas of Brazil.

Other partners include New York City’s City Parks Foundation, the Israel Tennis and Education Centre, Asia-centred Right To Play organisation and Live Project 4 Youth, a Philippines-based nonprofit.