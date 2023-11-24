Lacoste dives into the virtual world to celebrate its 90th anniversary

French fashion brand Lacoste has partnered with 'The Sandbox', a subsidiary of Chinese game software company Animoca Brands, seeing it step into the virtual world on its 90th anniversary.

The Sandbox created a platform that allows people around the world to play together, the press release said. The virtual world features themed locations such as Tokyo, São Paulo, Paris and Golf Island as stops on the 'Lacoste World Tour' and include mini-games in a crocodile theme.

"We are delighted to welcome such a popular brand as Lacoste to our growing ecosystem," said Arthur Madrid, managing director of The Sandbox. "This collaboration symbolises a fusion of timeless tradition and pioneering innovation, where Lacoste's heritage, represented by its iconic crocodile emblem and French sports and fashion heritage, comes together with The Sandbox's limitless possibilities."