Lacoste opens virtual reality store in partnership with Emperia
Lacoste has unveiled its first-ever virtual store, developed in partnership with Emperia, a virtual reality tech developer for retailer and fashion.
On entering the store, customers can move around a space inspired by the brand’s signature details, in an interior that is reminiscent of a crocodile’s mouth.
The showroom features five seasonal products, all shoppable viewed in 360 degrees.
A second room houses a gamified feature that allows customers to interact with more products in the brand’s Christmas range, aiming to encourage shoppers to experience its collection in new ways.
A further token-gated room is only available to VIP customers in Lacoste’s Web3 community UNDW3 that hold a non-fungible token (NFT) by the label.
The room will feature ‘loot’ boxes that will drop throughout December and allow customers to collect and win prizes.
In a release, Emperia’s co-founder and CEO Olga Dogadkina said: “Lacoste is bridging the gap between holiday shopping and gamification with this unique virtual experience.
“Tapping into a wide variety of demographics with the various rooms and product ranges enables Lacoste to attract a wide-range of demographics.
“Having a presence in the metaverse during such a significant shopping season and utilising NFTs in a practical way that creates a sense of community, will take Lacoste to the next level, allowing them to leverage e-commerce and Web3 innovation like never before, positioning the brand as fashion trailblazer.”