Lacoste opens virtual reality store in partnership with Emperia

Lacoste has unveiled its first-ever virtual store, developed in partnership with Emperia, a virtual reality tech developer for retailer and fashion.

On entering the store, customers can move around a space inspired by the brand’s signature details, in an interior that is reminiscent of a crocodile’s mouth.

The showroom features five seasonal products, all shoppable viewed in 360 degrees.

A second room houses a gamified feature that allows customers to interact with more products in the brand’s Christmas range, aiming to encourage shoppers to experience its collection in new ways.

Lacoste virtual reality store by Emperia. Image: Emperia

A further token-gated room is only available to VIP customers in Lacoste’s Web3 community UNDW3 that hold a non-fungible token (NFT) by the label.

The room will feature ‘loot’ boxes that will drop throughout December and allow customers to collect and win prizes.

Lacoste virtual reality store by Emperia. Image: Emperia

In a release, Emperia’s co-founder and CEO Olga Dogadkina said: “Lacoste is bridging the gap between holiday shopping and gamification with this unique virtual experience.

“Tapping into a wide variety of demographics with the various rooms and product ranges enables Lacoste to attract a wide-range of demographics.

“Having a presence in the metaverse during such a significant shopping season and utilising NFTs in a practical way that creates a sense of community, will take Lacoste to the next level, allowing them to leverage e-commerce and Web3 innovation like never before, positioning the brand as fashion trailblazer.”

Lacoste virtual reality store by Emperia. Image: Emperia