Lancôme opens ecological estate in France

Beauty brand Lancôme has revealed it has purchased an ecologically-minded estate, Le Domaine de la Rose, designed to be part of the company’s commitment to the production of its raw materials.

Created around the new Rose House and located in Grasse, a region in France, the horticultural site spans 9.8 acres.

Linking in with Lancôme’s social and environmental responsibility strategy, the project both supports the development of agricultural activity, cultivating organic roses and perfume plants, as well as the restoration of the main house through the use of recycled and bio sourced materials.

Lancôme said in a release that it currently uses 99 percent organic roses in its skincare and makeup products, with the plan to use a full 100 percent by 2025, 60 percent of which will be grown in France.

“The rose has always been important to Lancôme,” said the brand’s international general director, Françoise Lehmann. “We are happy and proud of this purchase, which reinforces our presence in Grasse, the world birthplace of perfumery.”

Lehmann added: “The brand, which is already established in the region, particularly through a noteworthy exploitation of a rose field in Valensole for its skincare ranges, will continue growing its own proprietary roses as part of its responsible, traceable sourcing approach.”

Lancôme also said it intends to share its practices with both internal and external audiences, marking the site as a spot to pass on professional expertise related to perfume plants.

From June 2022, the brand further plans to release fragrances produced using the harvested roses grown at Le Domaine de la Rosa.