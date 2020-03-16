Land’s End closes retail stores in the United States through March 29

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Land’s End, Inc., has decided to close all retail stores in the United States through March 29, 2020. “We will continue to pay all our retail employees for the hours they have been scheduled to work in our stores,” the company said in a statement.

Land’s End added to the statement: “For the safety of our employees and customers, we have restricted international and domestic travel, instituted flexible work plans, including working remotely where available to encourage social distancing in our offices.”

Lands’ End, an American lifestyle brand is a retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products.

Picture:Land's End website