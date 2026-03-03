Landbell USA selected as PRO of California’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act

Nonprofit organisation Landbell USA has been appointed as the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for California’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act (SB 707), overseeing the management and stewardship of regulated textile products in the state.

In the role, Landbell USA will be responsible for developing a Producer Responsibility Plan, which involves consumer education programmes and circular infrastructure, all designed to reduce textile waste and lengthen the lifespan of garments. CalRecycle, which appointed Landbell USA to the role, will oversee annual progress reports submitted by the nonprofit to ensure public trust.

Landbell USA will now begin executing several mandates, including a statewide needs assessment to evaluate the Act's regulated materials recovery infrastructure; and producer outreach, ensuring covered producers are signed up with the organisation by July 1.

In a statement, the organisation’s textile lead, Patrick Gibbs, said: “California is setting a global precedent for textile sustainability. Our goal is to provide a seamless, transparent, and highly effective programme that requires producers to fund a product stewardship programme for the covered materials they put into the California marketplace, while providing Californians with accessible options for textile recovery.”

The appointment of Landbell USA has been commended by several trade organisations operating in California, including the National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), whose CEO, Heidi Sanborn, will serve as a member of the company’s advisory committee. The NSAC said the selection of a textile PRO “represents a critical milestone in moving landmark policy into operational practice”.

Rachel Kibbe, founder and CEO of American Circular Textiles, further stated: “The designation is an important step, but the real work begins now. Companies are focused on implementation, timeline, costs, governance, and how the system will operate in practice. Because other states are watching closely, the decisions made in California will likely influence how textile EPR develops nationally.”