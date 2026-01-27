Lands’ End and WHP Global form joint venture to leverage intellectual property

US-based digital retailer Lands’ End (Lands’ End) has entered into a definitive agreement with New York-based brand management firm WHP Global (WHP Global) to form a new joint venture. The partnership is designed to unlock the value of the Lands’ End intellectual property while significantly strengthening the retail company’s balance sheet.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lands’ End will contribute all intellectual property and related assets associated with its brand to the joint venture. WHP Global will pay 300 million dollars in cash for a 50 percent controlling ownership stake in the new entity. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Strategic debt repayment and financial restructuring

Lands’ End intends to utilize the 300 million dollars in gross proceeds to fully repay its outstanding term loan. As of January 26, 2026, the loan balance stood at approximately 234 million dollars. The remaining funds will be directed toward general corporate purposes, providing the company with immediate liquidity.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Lands’ End will enter into a long-term license agreement with the joint venture (JV). This arrangement allows Lands’ End to continue operating its existing business, including its direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments, in exchange for royalty payments. The agreement stipulates a guaranteed minimum royalty payment of 50 million dollars for the first year.

Global expansion and brand management

WHP Global will lead the global licensing strategy and brand expansion for the JV, leveraging its platform which currently spans more than 80 countries. Following the closure of the deal, the portfolio managed by WHP Global is expected to generate over eight billion dollars in annual retail sales. Lands’ End will retain full operational control over its core products and existing distribution channels.

Lands’ End chief executive officer, Andrew McLean, stated that the partnership provides a unique opportunity to “supercharge” the licensing business of the American lifestyle brand. McLean noted that the strengthened balance sheet will position the company to execute growth opportunities across its D2C and B2B divisions while maintaining its heritage.

Investment and tender offer

In a separate move to align interests, WHP Global will commence a tender offer for up to 100 million dollars of Lands’ End shares. The offer is priced at 45 dollars per share and is conditioned on the closing of the intellectual property transaction. Upon completion, WHP Global is expected to own up to seven percent of the outstanding common stock of Lands’ End.

The structure of the JV also includes provisions for future monetization events. In the event of a public listing or a majority sale of WHP Global, Lands’ End may have the right to exchange its interest in the JV for equity in WHP Global. This mechanism allows stockholders to participate directly in the future value creation of the broader management platform.