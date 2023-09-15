Lands' End names Bernard McCracken CFO

American lifestyle brand Lands’ End has announced the appointment of Bernard McCracken as the company’s chief financial officer, a role he had previously held in an interim position.

Alongside being interim CFO since January 2023, McCracken had also served in the role of Lands’ End’s chief accounting officer since April 2014.

The selection came after undergoing a “robust” search process, according to the company’s chair Josephine Linden, who said that the board was “confident” that McCracken was the right person for the job.

Linden added: “With nearly a decade of contributions to Lands’ End, Bernie’s understanding of the business and leadership in the development of our go-forward strategy will be critical as we continue our focus on driving long-term value for Lands’ End shareholders and other stakeholders.”

During his time at Lands’ End, McCracken has been responsible for financial reporting, corporate finance, treasury and tax, among other things, and also leads the investor relations functions.

Prior to joining the company, he had also served in similar finance and audit roles at the likes of The Children’s Place, Footstar, Deloitte & Touche, The Leslie Fay Companies and Loehmann’s.

On his new position, McCracken commented: “Lands’ End is an iconic American lifestyle brand with a proud history and exciting opportunities ahead.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Andrew [McLean, CEO] and the rest of the management team and board, to build on our strong momentum and further strengthen our financial position.”