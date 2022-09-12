Landsec COO to step down as company’s growth strategy develops

Land Securities Group (Landsec) has announced that its chief operating officer Colette O’Shea is set to leave the company from March 31, 2023, after a transitional period.

It comes as the real estate business announced the next phase of its growth strategy, which it began implementing in 2020 under CEO Mark Allan.

In a release, Landsec said it will now be putting an increased emphasis on operational autonomy within business units, meaning the role of COO is no longer critical to its operations.

Allan said on O’Shea’s departure: “Landsec has been incredibly fortunate to have someone of Colette’s skills, focus and drive at its heart for such a period of time.

“Over her time with us, few people have done more to reshape our business, and with it, the city of London. Speaking personally, I am immensely grateful for all the support she has shown me, particularly as I joined at the start of the pandemic, which she has helped us navigate with typical clarity and compassion.”

O’Shea joined the company in 2003, becoming managing director of its London portfolio in 2014 and later, in 2018, taking on the role of COO.

She will cease to be a director of the company from September 30, and will step down completely in March the following year after a transitional period.