Landsec reports strong Golden Quarter as sales and footfall increase

UK real estate firm Landsec welcomed strong results for the Golden Quarter, with its portfolio of major retail destinations “outperforming external benchmarks” as footfall and sales continued to grow.

Over 800 million pounds was spent in Landsec destinations during the period, coming ahead of expectations, with overall spending increasing 3.8 percent year-on-year. Trinity Leeds led the way, as sales rose 13.1 percent at the shopping centre.

Footfall also rose across Landsec’s portfolio, increasing 1.9 percent. Figures peaked during the month of December, when an extra one million people visited retail destinations owned by the firm.

In a release, Bruce Findlay, managing director for retail at Landsec, said: “Following our recent acquisition of Liverpool One, we now own seven out of the top thirty performing retail destinations in the UK. These best-in-class destinations continue to outperform external benchmarks as both brands and consumers flock to prime locations.

“Attracted by new brands, the best format stores and all day out experiences, shoppers are choosing to spend time in prime retail spaces. With growing footfall and sales, brands are in turn investing in the very best locations."