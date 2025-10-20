Landsec secures approval for Lewisham shopping centre transformation

Commercial property development and investment company Landsec has secured planning permission to transform Lewisham town centre in London, which will include a reimagined shopping centre.

The phased redevelopment of Lewisham’s 1970s shopping centre, approved by Lewisham Council, paves the way for one of the area’s most significant regeneration projects in decades.

The mixed-used scheme will deliver a reimagined shopping centre, which will offer the same amount of retail space as today, alongside more than 1,700 new homes, 20 percent of which will be affordable, 660 student beds and 445 co-living residences.

The plans also include permanent home for Lewisham’s much-loved Model Market, and a 500-capacity culture, music and arts venue designed to reignite the area’s night-time economy.

In addition, almost half of the 17-acre site is set to become new public green space, including three new squares and more than 300 trees.

In a statement, Landsec said the ambitious residential-led neighbourhood “has the potential to redefine urban life in Lewisham, creating a thriving, sustainable town centre” and that plans have been “carefully phased” to retain key parts of the shopping centre to minimise disruption.

Mike Hood, chief operating officer of Landsec said: “This is an exciting moment for the future of Lewisham’s town centre. These plans provide much-needed homes, community spaces and facilities that will enhance urban life for generations, while delivering sustainable returns that support our ambition for long-term growth."