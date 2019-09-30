Lanvin enters licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear

Lanvin S.A. and Marchon Eyewear, Inc. have announced a long-term global licensing agreement that encompasses both sun and optical eyewear under the Lanvin brand name.

Marchon Eyewear will design, manufacture and distribute Lanvin eyewear globally. The collections will be available in select department stores, specialty stores, and premium sun and optical retailers, as well as through Lanvin's retail channels.

The first collections created under the new partnership is scheduled for release in September 2020. Marchon Eyewear will create men's and women's Lanvin eyewear collections, with a capsule collection of four styles to be previewed in March 2020.

"I am delighted to announce this new partnership," said Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of Lanvin, in a statement. "I am convinced that the combination of Bruno Sialelli's creativity with Marchon's strong expertise and global vision will assure great success to Lanvin eyewear."

Lanvin's creative director Bruno Sialelli first collaborated with Marchon Eyewear ahead of Lanvin's recent Spring 2020 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Marchon Eyewear created sunglasses to accompany the collection. These styles will be available exclusively through Lanvin flagship stores.

"We are very proud to collaborate with Lanvin and contribute to the brand's future global growth," said Nicola Zotta, president and CEO of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "Lanvin's prestigious legacy and modern vision have already begun to inspire our teams.

"We look forward to being a part of the forward momentum of the Lanvin brand and working closely with Bruno and his team to realize his vision, while extending our category expertise and positioning within the luxury eyewear segment."

Image: Marchon Eyewear