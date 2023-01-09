Lanvin Group appoints music industry veteran to board

Luxury fashion conglomerate Lanvin Group has announced the appointment of Ceci Kurzman to its board of directors as a new independent director.

Her appointment brings up the board’s total members to eight, four of which are independent.

Kurzman will further serve as a member of the group’s Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Alongside being the founder of private investment company Nexus Management, Lanvin said in a release that Kurzman is a “music industry veteran”.

She currently serves on the board of directors of beauty giant Revlon, Warner Music Group and other public and private companies, including Man Group and Hornblower Group.

Speaking on Kurzman’s appointment, Joann Cheng, chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ceci to our board.

“Her deep expertise in marketing and the consumer sector; her well-respected career in entertainment and investing, distinguished by her commitment and diligence; and her ability to anticipate trends and drive revenue growth from an investment portfolio of trailblazing companies, make her the perfect fit for our board and our business.

"We appreciate the valuable support given by each of our directors and believe our new board team will collectively guide Lanvin Group as it continues to grow and innovate."

The announcement comes weeks after the group began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, a move made in an attempt to generate long-term value for shareholders, despite a fall in shares on its first trading day.