Lanvin Group reports 18 percent revenue decline for full-year 2025

Chinese luxury fashion firm Lanvin Group announced its financial results for the full-year 2025 (FY2025) on April 30, 2026, reporting revenue of 240 million euros. This represents an 18% decrease compared to the previous year, a period the company described as a challenging global luxury market environment.

The performance reflected macroeconomic headwinds alongside deliberate transformation initiatives. However, the group noted that performance improved sequentially in the second half of the year, attributed to operational adjustments and brand repositioning. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) remained the primary channel for the company, accounting for 68% of total revenue.

Strategic progress amidst market headwinds

Lanvin Group chairman, Zhen Huang, stated that 2025 was a year of disciplined execution. Huang noted that despite the challenging environment, the group continued to advance transformation initiatives and streamline operations. The chairman expressed confidence in the ability of the group to deliver sustainable growth following improved momentum in the second half of the year.

The group focused on portfolio optimisation during the period, which included selective store closures and tighter cost controls. These measures supported an improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), which moved to negative 90 million euros from negative 94 million euros in 2024. The carve-out of Italian menswear brand Caruso was also cited as a move to sharpen strategic focus.

Performance by brand segment

Flagship French label Lanvin saw revenue decline by 30 percent to 58 million euros. The group attributed this to ongoing brand repositioning and retail network optimisation. Despite the drop, gross margin remained at 58 percent, and the company noted improved market reception in the second half under the creative direction of Peter Copping.

Austrian skinwear brand Wolford reported a 14 percent decline in revenue to 76 million euros. While the first half was impacted by logistics disruptions, the second half showed improvement due to restored capacity. Wholesale for the brand grew 19 percent year-over-year (YoY). The appointment of Marco Pozzo as chief executive officer (CEO) was intended to reinforce leadership during this recovery phase.

Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi experienced a 30 percent revenue decline to 30 million euros, reflecting softness in D2C and wholesale. The brand is currently transitioning toward an asset-light model. Meanwhile, US luxury house St. John remained the most stable performer, with revenue declining 1 percent to 78 million euros. In North America, the brand saw growth in wholesale and e-commerce, up 14 percent and 25 percent respectively in reporting currency.

Leadership and 2026 outlook

The group strengthened its executive ranks with several key appointments during the period. These included Barbara Werschine as deputy CEO of Lanvin; Pozzo as CEO of Wolford; and Mandy West as CEO of St. John. These hires are intended to enhance execution capabilities across the portfolio.

Looking ahead to 2026, Lanvin Group expects to largely complete its current transformation program. The group aims to build on the progress made in the latter half of 2025, supported by renewed creative momentum and a more focused operating model. While market uncertainty persists, the group maintains that actions taken over the past year have established a firmer foundation for long-term growth.