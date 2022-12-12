Lanvin Group to begin trading on NYSE

Luxury fashion conglomerate Lanvin Group has announced, together with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (PCAC), that its shareholders have approved of the duo’s previously announced business combination and plans to take the company public.

The business combination is expected to close on December 14, 2022, with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) anticipated to follow on December 15.

The group will operate under the Lanvin Group name, while its trading will appear under the ticker symbol ‘LANV’.

Members of the group’s management and PCAC are expected to ring the NYSE bell the morning of December 15, alongside the leadership teams of the group’s brands, Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits and Caruso.

Speaking on the announcement, Joann Cheng, chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said in a release: “Going public is a natural step for Lanvin Group right now.

“We have built an iconic portfolio of heritage brands and recorded strong growth over recent years. Looking forward, our strategy is driving continuous organic growth through geographic, channel and product expansion for our brands, combined with disciplined investment in the luxury fashion sector.

“Against a background of proven resilience in the luxury market, we are confident that this strategy will enable us to deliver sustained long-term growth and value for our shareholders.”