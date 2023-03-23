Lara Marogna joins Marcolin as style & product development director

Marcolin has announced the appointment of Lara Marogna as group style & product development director, effective immediately.

Starting today, the company said in a release, Lara Marogna will oversee the management and development of the Marcolin Group's eyewear collections.

She will report to the company’s CEO & general manager Fabrizio Curci and will work closely with the creative directions and style departments of the brands in the portfolio.

The company added that the team led by Lara will implement a similar approach on a creative level to maximise the potential of each brand across different segments.

Originally from Belluno, Marogna joined Marcolin in 2011. She studied industrial design at the University of IUAV Ca' Foscari in Venice and then continued her artistic training, first in the jewellery sector and then in the eyewear industry.

Marogna replaces Alessandro Beccarini, who has left the business to pursue other interests.