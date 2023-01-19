Laura Perez-Ferrer joins Tiger of Sweden as chief commercial officer

Laura Perez-Ferrer joined Tiger of Sweden as the company’s new chief commercial officer (CCO) from January 9, 2023.

In this role, the company said in a release, she will be responsible for the further development of the global retail, digital and wholesale business. As the new CCO, Laura Perez-Ferrer will play a leading role in Tiger of Sweden's international growth strategy.

“With her many years of experience in the premium and luxury segment, Laura Perez-Ferrer has an excellent international network and has the right level of ambition to strengthen the brand for the future,” said Linda Dauriz, CEO of Tiger of Sweden.

Perez-Ferrer brings with her vast omnichannel experience working in various management roles, including at Hugo Boss, Nike and most recently at Salvatore Ferragamo, where she held the position of retail director.

Commenting on her new responsibilities at Tiger of Sweden, Perez-Ferrer said: “My goal is to further develop the brand internationally in the premium segment. We already have very good momentum in the German-speaking region and in our home market of Scandinavia. Now let's focus on the fashion capitals of Europe, such as London, Paris or Milan.”

“Globally, I see significant potential in Asia, especially South Korea and Japan, as well as in North America. With 120 years of experience in ready-to-wear and the fashion reputation that Tiger of Sweden has built up over the past few years, we have the crucial assets to make an international impression,” Perez-Ferrer added.

The company also announced that Harkiran Mann has switched from Burberry to Tiger of Sweden and has been responsible for product development, production and logistics in all areas as product director since January 2023.

With these two new appointments, the management team is now complete and includes CEO Linda Dauriz, creative director Bryan Conway, CMO Janine Konietzke and CFO Martin Settergren.