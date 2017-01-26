​Lavin rumoured to be in talks with Mayhoola Group

London - It seems as if Shaw-Lan Wang, the majority shareholder of fashion house Lanvin, is seeking to deft rumours that she was unwilling to find a potential investor to inject fresh capital into the brand as Mrs Wang is said to be in talks with Qatari investor Mayhoola Group.

The group, which is currently the owner of luxury brands Valentino, Balmain and Pal Zileri, is understood to have been in discussion with Mrs Wang recently, according to WWD. Mayhoola Group is said to have made its first move to take over Lanvin before its acquisition of Balmain in 2016, but was unable to come to an agreement concerning the price of the fashion house. Mrs Wang is said to have been seeking 500 million euros for the fashion house at the time.

A photo posted by LANVIN (@lanvinofficial) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:21am PST