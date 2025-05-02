Lavish Alice founders launch 'design-first' consultancy agency

Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton, the founders of British clothing brand Lavish Alice, have announced the launch of Gaia the Agency, a strategic consultancy firm for fashion, travel, leisure and hospitality.

The aim of the company is to aid emerging and established brands “cut through in a saturated market”, delivering support across brand development, PR, marketing, D2C e-commerce and B2B wholesale, among other aspects of business. The firm also offers mergers & acquisitions advisory services.

In a press release, the firm says it will take a “high-impact approach design to scale brands strategically and sustainably”, further encapsulating the functions of a creative studio by specialising in conceptual storytelling and brand building for different sectors. Its “design-first approach” complements its “focus on narrative-driven branding”, as it looks to operate as a silent partner to the “next wave of cultural and commercial icons”.

Bloor and Newton’s decision to launch Gaia the Agency comes on the heels of the duo selling their founding brand, Lavish Alice, in a seven-figure deal to womenswear e-tailer Club L London. The transaction, announced in February, came after 20 years of scaling the label to an “eight figure” sum, contributing to Bloor and Newton’s two decades of experience.

In this regard, Newton said in a release: “We’ve lived every stage of brand building, from concept to global exit, and now, we’re using that insight to help visionary founders do the same at every stage of the process.”