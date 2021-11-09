LCCA opens new campus and celebrates creativity with 'Wellness and Flourishing' event

The London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA) has opened its new campus in Sceptre Court, Tower Hill, to celebrate the opening, the college hosted an event from 3-5 November about the importance of ‘Wellness and Flourishing’ in creative industries.

The new campus provides advanced fashion and MAC studios, as well as modern media and photography facilities to its students. Additionally, campus rooms are furnished with equipment including buttonhole machines, industrial sewing machines and overlockers.

The ‘Wellness and Flourishing’ panel included the following: oil painter Elitsa Ristova, founder of ‘Drawling Life’ charity Judy Parkinson, creative director and head of Automotive Imagination Ross Wheeler, ‘Make Me a Comic’ founder Aura Ingoldsby and Tom Doust, social innovator and Co-Director of the Institute of Imagination.

The panel was hosted by Dr Kate Armstrong, head of college management, in which the industry professionals reflected on their life experiences, personal and professional, and discussed the importance of expressing these experiences through creativity.

The event was a part of the Network in Creative Enterprise (NiCE) group series, led by LCCA, and it will be held once a month until 2022.

Dr Kate Armstrong said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to officially open our new campus and welcome brilliant creatives such as Sadie, Elitsa and Tom to take part in our ‘Wellness and Flourishing’ panel.

“Like many areas, over the last 18 months or so, it has been particularly tough for the creative industries and here at LCCA we think it is important to reflect on the personal and professional experiences of creatives during this time and learn from them.”

The next LCCA open day is on 15 January 2022.