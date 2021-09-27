LCF announces completion of 'topping out' new campus shell

The London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL, has finished the topping out of the shell of its new campus building in East London.

The new building was designed by architects Allies and Morrison and it will be constructed with sustainability in mind, according to LCF, by Macewill. When it is completed, the new campus will be the tallest higher education building in the United Kingdom at 85.5 metres in height and it will be 30,000 square feet in size.

To celebrate the 'topping out', banners were created by LCF students, emerging designers such as alumna Ellen Rock and women from the local Tower Hamlets and wider communities. They were designed with the aim of representing values including authenticity, collaboration and inclusivity. The artwork will be displayed when the building is complete.

Roni Brown, professor, head of college and pro-vice-chancellor at LCF, said in a statement: "For the first time in our long history, London College of Fashion will be moving its staff and students from six sites across London, from Shepherd’s Bush to Hackney, to our new home in East Bank. That’s a unique creative community of 6,500 staff and students enabling them to collaborate in new ways, develop cross-disciplinary thinking and create a new socially connected campus.

“Our new home will catalyse our mission in new ways. This is particularly the case for the public programme where we will have for the first time, the spaces to showcase fashion education, research and innovation and develop and engage audiences locally and internationally. Visitors will be able to use our building and be active members of our community."

The building will be opening in autumn 2023.