LCI Education names new vice president

LCI Education, a network of 23 select higher education institutions with its headquarters in Montreal, Canada, has appointed Caroline Comeau to be its new executive vice president. LCI announced the news via a post on its official LinkedIn page.

Comeau has served as vice president of Strategic Enrollment Management at LCI since November 2020, having successfully led the admissions and marketing departments, the post reads.

Previously, before joining LCI Education Group, she worked in the field of hotel management as ‘director of growth and global owner lifecycle initiatives for the Americas’ for the Intercontinental Hotels Group among other roles.

In addition, during this same time period, she was national director of sales at the canadian hospitality corporation Groupe Germain.

“A little over 2 years ago I made a complete industry change joining the world of higher education, Caroline Comeau shared in a statement on her personal LinkedIn page.

”I am truly grateful for this nomination and cannot wait to continue this journey with LCI Education,” she concluded her statement.

“Engaging and aligning 2000 colleagues in the 10 countries where we operate to achieve the goals set out in our 2021-2024 strategic plan is a team effort," Claude Marchand, CEO of LCI Education, added in separate statement on the Canadian group's official page.

We are fortunate to have a determined ally like Caroline,” he said.