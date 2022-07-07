LDO reports sales surge linked to Ed Sheeran show

Wembley Park and London Designer Outlet (LDO) saw a surge in sales as Ed Sheeran fans descended on the popular shopping destination to watch the singer perform.

Sales at Wembley Park and LDO on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June were up 83 percent compared to the average of each weekend in May.

Despite the weekend falling amid the national rail strikes, football was up 45 percent compared to May’s weekend average.

Sales at sports and athleisure brands at LDO were up by 68 percent, accessories and gifts were up 61 percent, mixed fashion was up 26 percent, and health and beauty was up 15 percent.