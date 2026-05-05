Le Coq Sportif exits Spanish market with 2.5 million euros in debt

French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif has decided to close its Spanish operations after its subsidiary in the country filed for bankruptcy. According to Modaes, the Spanish company has liabilities of around 2.5 million euros (2.69 million dollars), which has led to the cessation of its direct activities in the market.

The closure affects a workforce of around 25 employees, who are part of a collective redundancy plan. The brand, which previously had a presence in key Spanish retail locations, had already reduced its footprint to just two outlet stores, located in Viladecans and San Sebastián de los Reyes.

This withdrawal coincides with the insolvency proceedings faced by the French parent company in 2024, shortly after its high-profile role as an official supplier for the Paris Olympic Games. The company managed to avoid collapse thanks to the intervention of a consortium led by French-Swiss entrepreneur Dan Mamane, which prevailed over other bidders in court.

Looking ahead, Le Coq Sportif has not ruled out maintaining its presence in Spain through an agreement with a distribution partner, although no contracts have been signed yet. The group's next phase will be managed by a team led by Alexandre Fauvet, a former Lacoste executive, who will oversee the restructuring and redefine the strategy for the historic rooster brand.