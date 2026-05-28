Le Coq Sportif redefines its Iberian game with a distribution partner

The French brand Le Coq Sportif has signed a strategic agreement with Albion 1879 SL to drive its growth in the Iberian Peninsula. The focus will be on Spain and Portugal, aiming to accelerate its consolidation in the premium sport lifestyle segment.

The move follows the company's restructuring after its Spanish subsidiary entered insolvency proceedings. This process ended its direct operations in the country and led to a reorganisation of its local structure, including a redundancy plan for some of its staff. In this new phase, the brand is moving towards a more asset-light model, relying on strategic partners to maintain its international presence.

The agreement places Albion 1879 SL at the core of the brand's distribution, commercial development and expansion strategy in the region. With over three decades of experience in the sector, the company will manage a network of more than 400 active accounts and over 1,000 points of sale. It will articulate a multichannel model focused on selective retail and high-value spaces, alongside a curated multi-brand network.

Within this structure, El Corte Inglés remains a key pillar for visibility and volume. It is joined by other specialised operators who will help strengthen the brand's positioning in the Iberian market.

Both the French firm and its new partner agree that consumers in the region show a growing affinity for brands with identity, heritage and design. This is a space where Le Coq Sportif aims to consolidate its narrative in this new phase of growth.