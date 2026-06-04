Leading Labels to shutter 15 stores amid liquidation proceedings

Off-price retail chain Leading Labels is closing all of its 15 stores after entering liquidation proceedings.

Ahead of appointing Jeremy Bleazard of XL Business Solutions Limited as liquidator on May 26, the company launched clearance sales across its store estate as the winding down process began.

Companies House documents further showed that the retailer had outstanding accounts dating back to November 2025.

Founded in 1993, Leading Labels has operated large-format outlet stores selling discounted clothing from brands such as Calvin Klein, Joules and Wrangler.

Stores set to close include locations in Basildon, Boston, Bury, Carlisle, Cleethorpes, Clowne, Evesham, Hornsea, Ipswich, Kidderminster, Lincoln, Norwich, and Stevenage, as well as Balloch and Cumbernauld in Scotland.

A spokesperson at the Ipswich store, located in a former Topshop site, told the East Anglian Daily Times that they were unsure when the site would permanently close or what the reasons behind the closure were.