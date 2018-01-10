Lectra unveils new logo as part of new brand identity

London - Lectra, the technological firm for fabrics and leather, has unveiled its new branding identity. Inspired by the digital orientation of Lectra’s strategy, the new branding identity is designed to support fashion apparel, automotive and furniture companies to continue growing with Industry 4.0 concepts.

Developed by agency ComCorp, the new branding identity from Lectra highlights the company’s ongoing evolution and underlines its role as a trailblazer on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution. The redesigned brand identity reflects innovation while leveraging the company’s four core values: Caring, Committed, Insightful and Visionary.

“Lectra’s new branding identity is a direct reflection of the company’s evolving strategy, its expertise and rich history,” stated Alexis Noal, vice-president, ComCorp. “The new branding is the fruit of a close collaboration with Lectra’s teams, at every level, and nourished through our recent exchanges with Lectra’s customers and partners.”

The new branding identity is accompanied by a new company logo which aims to solidify Lectra’s market position. The square ‘pixels’ the new graphic character are said to be a visual reflection of the company’s digital direction. Lectra chose to retain its distinctive colour choice in its new logo, as a reminder of its loyalty towards its customers.

“2017 was one of the most passionate years for Lectra, starting with the announcement of a new strategy designed to help our customers successfully enter the Industry 4.0 era. The strategy totally inspired us when we revamped all the fundamentals of the brand. Lectra’s new branding identity, which we are delighted to unveil today, expresses the company’s dynamism, its audacious vision and the driving ambition to support customers,” said Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Images courtesy of Lectra