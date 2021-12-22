Lee Williams joins Seraphine as chief financial officer

Maternity and nursing wear brand Seraphine Group plc has appointed Lee Williams as chief financial officer and an executive director of the company. Furthermore, the company confirms that current finance director John Bailey is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, David Williams, CEO of Seraphine, said: “Lee is a strong commercial and strategic CFO with experience in both growth and established businesses and recent listed business experience. I look forward to working with him and the executive leadership team as we continue to deliver the next phase of Seraphine’s growth strategy.”

The company said in a release that he will join in the first half of 2022. Lee joins the group from French Connection Group, where he is currently CFO & company secretary. Prior to French Connection, he was group director of finance at Asos between December 2014 and April 2016 including nine months as Interim CFO.

After gaining his ACMA qualification, Lee has held a number of financial and management consultancy roles in the retail sector.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank John Bailey for his significant contribution to the business over the last eight years. Under his tenure as finance director, John’s work has been integral to the business, particularly as we moved from private to public ownership,” added David Williams.