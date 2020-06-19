Lenzing elects Melody Harris-Jensbach to its supervisory board

At its annual general meeting (AGM) held yesterday, Lenzing AG decided not to distribute a dividend for the 2019 financial year compared to 5 euros per share in the previous year.

Additionally, the company said in a statement that Felix Fremerey has retired from the supervisory board at his own request and the annual general meeting elected Melody Harris-Jensbach, Chief Executive Officer of Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 2014, to serve on the supervisory board until the AGM resolving upon the 2023 financial year. The supervisory board elected Peter Edelmann to serve as Chairman and Veit Sorger was elected to the position of Deputy Chairman.

The company added that its supervisory board also extended mandates of Franz Gasselsberger until the AGM resolving upon the 2022 financial year and Patrick Prügger, until the AGM resolving upon the 2021 financial year.

Accordingly, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of Peter Edelmann, Veit Sorger, Helmut Bernkopf, Christian Bruch, Stefan Fida, Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Patrick Prügger and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. In turn, Herbert Brauneis, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger and Johann Schernberger were appointed to serve on the supervisory board by the Works Council.

Picture:Lucie Maceczková for Lenzing