Lenzing raises full year outlook

Despite the continuing high degree of volatility in the textile sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the managing board of the Lenzing Group has raised its guidance for the 2021 financial year.

The company expects the operating result to be at least at the level of the pre-crisis year 2019.

The company said in a release that The Lenzing Group got off to a better-than-expected start to the financial year 2021, with preliminary EBITDA rising by 36.8 percent year-on-year to 94.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2021.

The results of the Lenzing Group for the 1st quarter of the current financial year will be published on May 05, 2021.