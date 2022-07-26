Leonard Paris acquired by Japanese partner Sankyo Seiko

French fashion house Leonard Paris, known for its iconic silk jerseys and prints, has been acquired by Japanese wholesale and distribution company Sankyo Seiko.

Leonard Paris, founded in 1958 by M. Daniel Tribouillard, has been collaborating with Sankyo Seiko for more than fifty years, with the wholesale company helping to establish the French house in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

The acquisition will allow Leonard Paris to continue to evolve both commercially and technically, as well as expand its global presence in the coming years.

Nathalie Tribouillard Chassaing, president and chief executive at Leonard Paris, said in a statement: "We are pleased to pass the torch to Sankyo Seiko, which has accompanied the success of Leonard Paris in Asia for over 50 years. The heritage and know-how of our house will live on throughout the world for many years to come."

Akira Inoue, chief executive at Sankyo Seiko, added: "I am so honoured to take over Leonard as I have the utmost respect for the house’s heritage."

The news coincided with Leonard Paris confirming that it will host a catwalk showcase at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in September to present its spring/summer 2023. This will mark the first under the direction of Sankyo Seiko.