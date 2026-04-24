Les Deux: 14 years of uninterrupted growth despite a strained wholesale market

Danish brand Les Deux has confirmed its resilience and agility. In 2025, the Copenhagen-based label recorded a 13 percent increase in turnover, marking its fourteenth consecutive year of growth amid a challenging global wholesale market.

While the fashion sector is experiencing a significant slowdown, Les Deux is demonstrating robust health. For the 2025 financial year, the brand announced a pre-tax profit of 8.68 million euros (64.9 million DKK). Its gross margin stands at 16.04 million euros, and its equity has risen to 17.94 million euros. This solid financial performance reflects the success of its international expansion and rigorous operational management.

Les Deux, headquarters Credits: Les Deux

Proximity to partners as a driving force

The secret to this success lies in direct integration within key markets. For the past two years, Les Deux has been internalising its operations, replacing agents and distributors with in-house management. This approach was recently implemented in the Benelux, Switzerland and Greece.

“It is no secret that the wholesale market is challenging right now. Our approach, however, has been consistent for several years, and that is what is driving growth,” explains Kristoffer Haapanen, CEO of Les Deux. “The closer we are to our partners, the better the brand performs. This is a people-driven industry.”

A physical and international offensive

The year 2025 was marked by a significant physical expansion:

Over 250 new wholesale accounts opened globally.

The opening of showrooms in London and Amsterdam.

The inauguration of an international flagship store in Paris, strengthening its foothold in the French market.

Les Deux, collection, PS27 Credits: Les Deux

Looking ahead to 2026: accelerating in the US and France

Les Deux does not plan to slow down and is forecasting further double-digit growth for 2026, with a pre-tax profit target of between 10 and 11.4 million euros.

Starting with the autumn/winter 2026 collection, the brand will nearly double its presence at Nordstrom in the US, increasing from 15 to 25 points-of-sale. In France, the network will expand with 15 new locations, including leading retailers like Hors Série in Rouen. This confirms the appeal of the Danish ‘preppy-streetwear’ style to premium retailers.

Founded in 2011 in a Copenhagen basement with a few white T-shirts, Les Deux is now present on five continents and distributed by major players such as Galeries Lafayette, KaDeWe and Selfridges.

Les Deux, PS27 Credits: Les Deux