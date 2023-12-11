LeSportsac steps into Australia through Bluebell deal

American label LeSportsac has entered into the Australian market with the launch of its first pop-up in the region, initiated through an ongoing partnership with Asia-based brand operator, Bluebell Group.

The opening builds on the continued relationship between the two companies, and comes on the back of recent activity by LeSportsac in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Located in Sydney’s The Galeries, the pop-up will be operating for six months, allowing consumers to explore the brand’s offering while sussing out the possibility of a potential further expansion into the market.

It will run alongside a dedicated e-commerce site, set to launch mid-December, which will complement LeSportsac’s assessment of market reception in Australia.

Through the deal, Bluebell will oversee all of the brand’s operations, while leveraging its local expertise to drive marketing initiatives and future brand developments.

In a release, managing director of Bluebell Southeast Asia, Nelly Ngadiman, said: “It is such a great honour for us to extend our existing partnership with LeSportsac in South East Asia and Taiwan to the Australian market.

“Our commitment to retail excellence and understanding local consumer preferences positions us as the ideal partner for LeSportsac’s entry into Australia. We look forward to a continued successful collaboration with LeSportsac and to growing the brand in the dynamic Australian market.”