Levi’s Brand gets new SVP, chief marketing officer

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the appointment of Kenny Mitchell as the senior vice president, chief marketing officer of the Levi’s Brand, effective June 5.

Mitchell will report to the group’s president Michelle Gass, while overseeing the brand’s consumer marketing strategies that centre around building on denim leadership equity and growing its market share.

He brings over 20 years of brand-building experience to the role, having previously served at social media group Snap, where he held the position of chief marketing officer since 2019.

Prior to this, Mitchell was vice president of brand content and engagement for McDonald’s USA, where he was credited with establishing the company’s strategic brand and consumer marketing agenda. Mitchell also currently serves on the board of directors for fast-growing beauty giant Elf.

Speaking on his appointment, Levi’s Gass said in a release: “Kenny is widely recognised as an innovative marketing leader and talent builder, with an impressive track record of growing global brands and pioneering digital marketing strategies to accelerate value creation.

“It is especially fitting to have someone of his exceptional calibre join our Levi’s team in this milestone year, further positioning us for long-term growth and operational success as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 501 jean and the 170 year of the company’s founding.

“With Kenny onboard, I have full confidence in our ability to continue earning our place at the centre of culture and building our global community of Levi’s fans.”