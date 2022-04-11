Levi Strauss & Co. outlines 'aggressive expansion strategy’ in East Asia Pacific

American denim group Levi Strauss & Co. has outlined a strew of “ambitious” plans aimed at accelerating its sustainable business growth and further its commercial success in the East Asia Pacific region.

As part of the strategy, the company has revealed it will be opening a number of new stores in the likes of Japan, Australia, Singapore and Thailand. It will also be refreshing existing locations and in-store services, introducing its NextGen Indigo concept that utilises digital tools, such as LED portal entry archways and screens displaying marketing content.

It comes as Levi’s continues to double down on its digital transformation efforts, for which it is pushing digital and artificial intelligence (AI) elements to stay ahead of trends.

Additionally, a select number of stores will also be introducing in-store tailoring services to their offering with a particular focus on omnichannel engagement and driving a hybrid customer experience model.

In a release, Nuholt Huisamen, managing director and senior vice president of Levi Strauss & Co., said: “We are committed to the future success of our business at every level and are reimagining what we do and how we win in today's marketplace. At the same time, we are embracing the technologies of tomorrow to power innovation and better serve our customers and deliver greater value to stakeholders.

“We will do this by placing people at the heart of our business and through responsible practices because being a force for positive change is integral to being the world's best apparel brand.”