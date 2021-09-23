Levi Strauss & Co. publishes annual sustainability report detailing progress and commitments

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the release of its first annual sustainability report, outlining company disclosures to meet stakeholder needs and detailing its commitments to transparency.

The company’s sustainability strategy centres around three main categories, including climate, consumption and community. In a broad sense, the report states that it is continuing its mission to use less water, reduce emissions and become more circular. The brand is also looking to become more diverse and inclusive while using its voice and resources to support communities.

Sustainability targets

“Levi Strauss & Co. has been in business for more than 168 years because we make durable products that are built to last and because we proudly adhere to a guiding philosophy of profits through principles across our operations,” explained Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co.’s CEO, in a statement. “These ongoing commitments serve as the foundation of this document. This is how we contribute to the establishment of a safer, more just, more sustainable future.”

Highlights: Current climate progress and actions

As of 2020, the company was 76 percent on its way to achieving its 2025 goal of 100 percent renewable electricity throughout all owned-and-operated facilities

Its target of attaining a 50 percent reduction of water use in its manufacturing currently sits at minus 22 percent

By 2022, Levi’s Water

The company will be developing its understanding of carbon-intensive materials and looks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel-derived substances

Bergh continued: “It demonstrates our commitment to our values and shows we understand how sustainability creates value for all stakeholders. It aligns us with the concerns and demands of today’s consumers and investors, and it helps future-proof our operations for the long-term.”

Further commitments

Pandemic-initiated programmes, such as paid sick leave for part-timers, will continue to go ahead, even after pandemic threat levels decline. The company has also stated it will continue pushing initiatives related to the protection of voter rights and disbanding gun violence across the US. It will additionally update compliance and assessment systems in partnership with supply partners, utilising a Worker Well-Being Guidebook distributed among both suppliers and stakeholders.

“While we’re proud of the work we’ve done, this is a journey and we know we and our industry still have a long way to go to deliver on our promises and ambitions of sustainability,” said Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief sustainability officer, Jeffrey Hogue. “That applies to our climate programmes, our efforts on water, our Work-Wellbeing programmes, our diversity work and more. There are improvements to be made just about everywhere.”