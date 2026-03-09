Levi Strauss completes sale of Dockers brand to Authentic

US denim giant Levi Strauss announced the final closing of the sale of its Dockers brand to the US brand management firm Authentic Brands Group on February 27, 2026. This transaction marks a significant shift in the long-term strategy of the company as it seeks to streamline operations and focus on high-growth assets.

The divestiture follows a definitive agreement first announced on May 20, 2025. The initial transaction value was set at 311 million dollars, with the potential to reach 391 million dollars through an 80 million dollar earnout opportunity based on the future performance of the khaki brand under its new ownership.

Strategic focus on denim and lifestyle

The completion of this deal allows Levi Strauss to sharpen its corporate focus on the Levi’s brand and its activewear subsidiary Beyond Yoga. By simplifying its portfolio, the company aims to strengthen its structural profitability and align assets with its highest-return growth opportunities.

The group intends to return approximately 100 million dollars of the net cash proceeds from the sale to shareholders through existing accelerated share repurchase programs. This move reflects a disciplined capital allocation approach, supported by a strong cash position that maintains flexibility for long-term investments.

Expansion plans under Authentic Brands Group

Authentic, known for its licensing-heavy business model, views Dockers as a natural fit for its existing portfolio. The brand, which played a foundational role in shaping casual workwear, offers a solid base for expansion into new categories and global markets.

The transaction was executed in stages, with the intellectual property and operations in the US and Canada closing in 2025, followed by the remaining international operations in early 2026.