Levi Strauss enters activewear segment with acquisition of Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co has announced it is to buy US-based premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand Beyond Yoga.

The US denim giant said the move will help diversify its business while allowing it to tap into the “high-growth” activewear segment.

It added that Beyond Yoga will “provide substantial net revenue opportunity over time through channel, geographic, gender and category expansion”.

The transaction is expected to contribute more than 100 million dollars to Levi Strauss’ FF22 net revenue, and to be “immediately accretive” to gross margins, EBIT margins and EPS.

For Beyond Yoga, the move means more consumers through direct-to-consumer expansion, including brick-and-mortar retail, gender and category growth, and further development of the wholesale footprint with premium partners.