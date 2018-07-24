Levi Strauss Europe extends partnership with Haddad Brands for kidswear

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced that starting with our fall/winter 2019 season, it would be partnering with Haddad Brands as the company’s licensee of kids products in Europe. The company added that Haddad is a leader in branded children’s clothing and accessories and has partnered with the Levi’s brand in the US for nearly 15 years, recently also becoming responsible for the company’s kidswear in Asia.

Commenting on the development, Seth M. Ellison, Levi Strauss & Co. Executive Vice President and President, Europe said in a statement: “Over the years I’ve personally worked with the Haddad family on building branded kids businesses and it’s always been a great partnership. They share our values and understand our culture, they invest for the long term, and they are ready to charge ahead in this region.”

The company added that one of Levi Strauss’s core strategic priorities is “expand for more,” which means that the company is focused on categories, segments and geographies with significant growth potential to help diversify the business.

“Haddad Brands is humbled by the addition of Europe to our global representation, and we are proud of our long-standing relationship,” added Jack Haddad, President of Haddad Brands.

Picture:Levi's website