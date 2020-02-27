Levi Strauss hires new human resources chief, offers paid leave benefits

Levi's is making changes in its human resources department. The American denim brand named Tracy Layney as its new senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective April 20, 2020.

Layney joins the company from Shutterfly, where she served as senior vice president and CHRO, responsible for recruiting, employee engagement, talent management, compensation and benefits, HR technology, corporate communications and the Shutterfly Foundation.

“Tracy is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Levi Strauss & Co.,” Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO, said in a statement. “She understands the unique needs of a retail organization and leads with her values."

The company also announced a new paid family leave benefit for its employees throughout operations in the U.S. All corporate and benefits-eligible retail employees may take up to eight weeks of paid time off per year to care for an immediate family member with a serious health condition.

“Some of the most important investments we make are in the well-being of our employees," Bergh explained. "We are introducing paid family leave to offer our employees the flexibility to care for ill family members without worrying about the stability of their job or finances.

"Access to paid family leave addresses the needs of the modern workforce and can help boost employee retention and loyalty. It’s not only the right thing to do for employees, it’s the smart thing to do for business.”