Levi's signs Pakistan Accord

Levi Strauss & Co. has signed a legal agreement to ensure the safety of garment workers in Pakistan, the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) said. The American denim brand is the 129th signatory to the Pakistan accord.

The Pakistan Accord, which will come into effect in 2023, is a legally binding agreement between fashion brands and trade unions. The aim of the agreement is to make Pakistan’s notoriously dangerous garment sector safer. The Pakistan Accord was created after the deadly collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Bangladesh in 2013.

With this agreement, Levi's now allows independent safety inspections to verify compliance with employee welfare in Pakistan. The company is thus demonstrating that it is taking a step towards complying with the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D for short). This directive requires large companies to implement environmental considerations, climate measures and human rights in their business operations.

Edgar Romney, secretary-treasurer of the Workers United-SEIU union, said: "Workers United applauds Levi's decision to join this life-saving program. For too long, workers in Pakistan who make Levi's products have risked their lives simply to go to work. Going forward, these workers will enjoy critical safety protections and they and their unions will be able to play a central role in safety inspections and the factory's remediation process. Importantly, the agreement also protects workers' right to freedom of association on health and safety issues, allowing workers to speak out about safety concerns without fear of reprisal. We applaud the company for demonstrating a commitment to making its supplier factories in Pakistan safe, and we urge the company to do the same in Bangladesh."

Levi Strauss & Co. has not yet responded to FashionUnited's request for comment.