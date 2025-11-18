Levi’s Strauss doubles down on AI, introduces services for employees, customers and retail

Denim specialist Levi’s Strauss & Co. has revealed it is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) “orchestration platform” intended to automate and simplify workflows throughout the business.

The platform, made in partnership with Microsoft, revolves around a “super-agent” that integrates several AI-powered sub-agents deployed across IT, human resources, operations and other departments.

Currently in development, with plans to rollout in early 2026, the feature is to serve as an “intelligent intermediary”, with its associated specialised agents aiming to deliver support, insights and automation, making repetitive work more efficient. It will be introduced to global offices throughout the year.

The announcement comes alongside the further unveiling of additional AI-based services by Levi’s, including personalised styling feature Outfitting, and store-based AI assistant, Stitch.

Outfitting, available through Levi’s app in the US, Canada and leading European markets, provides customers with recommendations based on their preferences. The service is due to introduce new features, such as event-specific outfit suggestions, over the course of next year.

Stitch, meanwhile, provides store teams with access to product information, operational procedures and training materials through a mobile app. The tool is being deployed to 60 US stores, with the company planning for a broader rollout in 2026.

In a statement, chief digital and technology officer, Jason Gowans, said: “AI allows us to rethink how we work and reimagine how we engage with our fans. From personalised experiences to automated workflows, we’re embedding AI throughout the organisation to create a more responsive, efficient business. We’re building a foundation that will help us innovate faster and shape the next chapter of retail in an AI-driven world.”