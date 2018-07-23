Levy Group adds licenses for Tahari and Hickey Freeman

Levy Group is going license crazy. The company, along with management firm Bluestar Alliance, has introduced Tahari's first womenswear swim collection for spring 2019. The news was first reported by WWD. According to Bluestar, this marks a "growth of a new licensing partnership between the parties."

In a statement, Michael Fernandez, group president of men’s, swim and new business development at The Levy Group, said, “Swim is the perfect extension to exhibit the brand’s elegance and modern sophistication.”

The first women's swimwear line features florals, ruffles, lace appliques, stripes and ombre patterns, while some styles include a hidden underwire for support.

Levy Group also has another new licensing partnership with Authentic Brands Group. The Levy Group will be showcasing Hickey Freeman's new sportswear line beginning today at Project trade show at the Jacob K. Javits Center. The brand's new sportswear will be launching spring 2019.

As fewer men are buying traditional suiting, which Hickey Freeman is best known, the company has begun expanding into other categories to continue growing their business. The sportswear offerings will include men's dress shirts, pants, sweaters, polo, T-shirts, denim, and outerwear.

Hickey Freeman was once a staple on the NYFW: Men's calendar, but has been noticeably absent these past several seasons. The launch into sportswear could be a comeback for the brand though, as work attire becomes increasingly more casual.

photo: courtesy of Blue Star Alliance