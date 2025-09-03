Lewis Hamilton renames business venture

British Formula 1 driver and entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton, who has been a frequent fashion collaborator with brands such as Dior and Lululemon, is renaming the company that encompasses all aspects of his career and business ventures.

The organisation, previously known as Project 44, will now be called Lewis Hamilton Ventures, the seven-time Formula One World Champion said in a statement on LinkedIn.

The move is to tie together his racing career and commercial ventures, including his apparel line Plus 44, Almave, a non-alcoholic tequila brand, and film production company Dawn Apollo Films, and his “growing portfolio of sports, fashion and media endeavours”.

The new organisation will also continue to work closely with Mission 44, the charity Hamilton founded in 2021.

Hamilton said: “While my main focus is racing, this dedicated team support me in delivering results and overseeing all the activity off the track.

“We have been growing over the last 18 months, and this re-launch really highlights our commitment to excellence, growth and learning. I'm thrilled with the team I've put together. Their focus and commitment deeply inspire me, and I look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together.”

Hamilton’s LinkedIn profile confirms that he serves as chief executive officer of the London-based company, while Ross Connolly is chief operating officer.